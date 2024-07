NICU babies dress up for 4th of July at Cape Fear Valley Health

Cape Fear Valley Health shared photos to social media of its tiniest patients.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some adorable photos to brighten the Fourth of July.

NICU babies were decked out in shades and onesies ready for the Fourth of July.

Nurses also posed the babies in small pool floaties and some were ready to go with red, white, and blue popsicles.

