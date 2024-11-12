5 juveniles hospitalized after chase of stolen vehicle ends in Wake County crash

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five juveniles were taken to a hospital after a pursuit ended in a crash Monday.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to pull over a speeding Hyundai Sonata on Interstate 40 about 7 p.m.

The driver did not stop and a brief chase ensued on I-40 near Cary Towne Boulevard where the driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

No other vehicles were involved.

The driver and four passengers, all juveniles, sustained what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies learned during the chase that the Hyundai had been reported stolen.

Charges are pending.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Cary and in your neighborhood