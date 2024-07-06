7 injured in crash on US 64 eastbound near Bunn

BUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Seven people were injured Saturday morning in a crash on U.S. 64.

According to authorities, the crash was reported around 9:40 a.m. eastbound at mile marker 441, near N.C. 39. This is about four miles south of Bunn.

A Ford Expedition SUV was headed eastbound when a rear tire blew out, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. The vehicle, which had two adults and five children inside, then hit a guardrail and flipped.

The driver of the SUV was traveling at the 70-mph speed limit.

Two girls, ages 10 and under 16, were ejected from the SUV. NCSHP said both were not wearing seatbelts.

The 10-year-old sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a WakeMed hospital in Raleigh.

The others involved in the crash were also injured but are expected to recover.