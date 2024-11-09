911 calls reveal moments after cars, Raleigh homes were hit by gunfire: 'The glass, just boom'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After days that sparked fear in Raleigh, the investigation into the shootings on and near Interstate 40 zeroed into the home off Tyron Road where the 23-year-old suspect, NC State senior Andrew Graney lived with three roommates. Investigators searched the home and his car, which was still parked in the driveway as of Friday.

ABC11 obtained 911 calls from victims who had their cars and homes shot at. In total, there were 12 different shootings since Monday.

In the most severe case, a woman was shot in the leg while driving down I-40 near the Cary Towne Center exit.

Yeah, I'm driving, I have no idea how it happened, my legs are really bloody. - driver shot on I-40

"Hi, I don't know what happened, I was driving on the highway and something hit my legs, I'm bleeding really bad," she told the operator.

Operator: "And you said you were driving on the highway and something hit your leg?

Victim: "Yeah, I'm driving, I have no idea how it happened, my legs are really bloody."

In some of the other calls, other drivers also did not immediately realize it was gunshots that hit their cars.

"The glass, just boom. And I'm thinking that somebody is just right there next to the car because there was like a bang, and I didn't know what happened at first but then there is a bullet hole in my door," said one 911 caller who was driving on Trailwood Drive when he was hit.

The violence was not just on the roadways, there were also shots fired at several homes, all within just a few miles of where the suspect lives.

"I think a bullet just went through my unit, and I just wanted to see if you could have an officer come look at it," one caller told 911.

"I just woke up, there's a bullet hole and it went through my window and my ceiling," said another.

"It was just baffling," said Teresa Pearson, who lives in one of the buildings that was shot. She said she was already on edge adjusting her commute after learning about the shooting spree. But she was shocked to find it also hit close to home.

Warrants show the search of the suspect's home led to them recovering a laptop, a handgun, spent shell casings, and ammunition.