Multi-vehicle crash in work zone closes I-95 southbound lane; no injuries reported

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a multi-vehicle crash in the work zone of the I-95 Widening Project Friday morning.

A large crew truck rear-ended an SUV that was hauling two other vehicles. The collision impact ripped the two control arms off, which were holding the two vehicles.

The truck and SUV collided again, causing the rear of the truck to go on top of the SUV.

No injuries were reported from the accident.

As a result, the work crews closed one lane on I-95 southbound.