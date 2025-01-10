Man charged in hit and run crash that killed 71-year-old woman

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 23-year-old man was charged on Thursday in connection with a fatal hit and run crash.

The Raleigh Police Department said the crash happened on Sunday just after 6 p.m. on Raleigh Boulevard at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said Delores Richardson, 71, was crossing Raleigh Blvd on foot outside of the crosswalk of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd when she was hit by Abdirahman Hassan Bare, who was driving a 2007 Chevy Impala south on Raleigh Blvd with a green light in his direction.

After hitting Richardson, police said Bare ran from the scene, and multiple cameras captured video of his vehicle driving on roadways away from the crash.

Richardson was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Bare was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with felony hit and run involving serious injury or death, misdemeanor death by vehicle, misdemeanor window tint violation, misdemeanor drive or allow a vehicle to be driven without being registered, misdemeanor no liability insurance, misdemeanor fictitious or altered title, registration card, or tag, failure to reduce speed, and expired or no registration.

