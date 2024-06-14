All aboard the U.S. Open Express: Rides begin to Pinehurst for US Open

The experience comes as trains are becoming more popular in North Carolina, according to the NCDOT

The experience comes as trains are becoming more popular in North Carolina, according to the NCDOT

The experience comes as trains are becoming more popular in North Carolina, according to the NCDOT

The experience comes as trains are becoming more popular in North Carolina, according to the NCDOT

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of fans boarded the U.S. Open Express on Thursday as it began its daily round-trip service from Raleigh to Pinehurst between June 13-16.

"It was my first time ever being on the train," Stephen Bateman said.

Bateman came from Louisiana to get the full U.S Open experience starting with what he and his friend said was a convenient and cost-efficient way to get to Pinehurst.

RELATED: Pinehurst area businesses as excited as golf fans for start of US Open: 'It's like a block party'

"We didn't want to rent a car," Tim Tran said.

The morning train departed Raleigh Union Station at 7 a.m. on Thursday and came back around 9:30 p.m. after making a stop in Cary.

The experience comes as trains are becoming more popular in North Carolina, according to the NCDOT which says train ridership is at an all-time high.

GoTriangle, who completed a feasibility study for a commuter rail line between Durham and Garner in 2023, said there's still interest in keeping the idea on the table as the region continues to grow.

"We're very confident that the rail project will resurface again," a GoTriangle spokesperson said.