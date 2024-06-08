Two accidents involving motorcycles hours apart leave two dead

The first happened just before midnight Friday in Johnston County.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Within a few hours, two accidents involving motorcycles left two people dead.

Meadow Fire Department, Johnston County EMS and the highway state patrol were called to Godwin Lake Road and Meadowbrook Road for a vehicle crash.

Authorities say an off-duty firefighter called 911. As he traveled down the road, he saw flashing lights in a farmer's field. He discovered a motorcycle had traveled off the road, and the rider was ejected from the bike.

When units arrived, the rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The body was taken to Johnston County Morgue.

Their identity has not been revealed yet.

The State Medical Examiner will assist with the NCSHP investigation.

The second accident happened in Fayetteville just after 2 a.m.

Fayetteville Fire Engine 1, Fayetteville police and Cumberland County EMS were called to Grove Street and Ramsey Street for a vehicle crash.

According to authorities, upon arrival, units found a Mazda SUV and a motorcycle collided. The motorcyclist was lying in the intersection.

The rider was identified as Kamil Lukasinski, 29, of Fayetteville.

Investigators said Lukasinski was traveling on Grove Street when he ran a red light at Ramsey Street. He, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike after colliding with an SUV traveling south on Ramsey Street.

Lukasinski was pronounced dead at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Those in the other vehicle were not injured.

These are both active investigations.

Friday evening, there was another accident involving a car and motorcycle. It happened near Fort Liberty on Yadkin Road near York Road.