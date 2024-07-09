Air condition companies adding more technicians with hot, humid weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- HVAC companies continue to see an influx of calls as the heat and humidity continues to drag on in central Carolina.

Airmakers Technician Alfonso Baltazar has been darting across the Triangle and handling at least six calls a day for an emergency repair.

"We've been super busy," said Baltazar. "That's why Airmakers increased the amount of technicians to help us out."

The work can be difficult for technicians.

If Baltazar is outside, he'll set up an umbrella to block the sun from beating down on him while he works on a unit. There are other conditions he can't avoid.

He said, "The attic is extremely hot but we stay hydrated, the most that we can."

To keep your AC running, technicians recommend getting your unit professionally cleaned every year and also replace air filters every one-to-three months.

