January 2025 is very cold so far, the coldest on record at RDU might make your teeth chatter

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This January sure seems like it has been cold day after cold day.

ABC11 meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy researched to find out where it ranks compared with previous Januarys over the years.

When it comes to climate data, our weather team utilizes data from RDU.

Based on that data, January 2025 ranks as the 18th coldest on record with an average temperature of 36.6 degrees.

The coldest Januarys on record at RDU as of today were in 1970 and 1977 which saw an average temperature of 28 degrees.

While the forecast high for Wednesday is well over that number, the forecast high for Tuesday, January 21 is just 30 degrees.

