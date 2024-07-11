Heavy rain, flooding risk for Central NC on Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A flood watch was issued for the viewing area as the risk for storms moves in on Friday.

Heavy rains off to the east are slowly backing west and will overspread much of the viewing area overnight on Thursday.

The rain and flood risk is expected to continue until Friday evening.

At least 0.5 to 1 inch of rain is expected in much of the viewing area with some of the higher totals at around 2 inches.

The biggest concerns are slow-moving storms that will produce a large amount of rainfall, leading to flash flooding.

ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Don Schwenneker said contributing factors to the flooding potential could be the lack of overall moisture in the topsoil and the hardness of the ground, which has baked in the heat of the sun in recent weeks and will be less absorbent than usual.

