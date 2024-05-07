Unanimous vote approves $1.3B funding for titanium company to move processing plant to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- In an unanimous vote Monday, Cumberland County commissioners approved $1.3 billion in bond funding for American Titanium Metals, LLC. to build a new plant in Fayetteville.

The proposed site, located at 557 Bethune Drive off U.S. 401, takes up some 65 acres behind the Goodyear Tire plant that sits immediately in front of the property.

During Monday's meetings, commissioners learned American Titanium Metals was also interested in other sites across the country and had yet to decide on where to plant roots.

However, the Bethune address is among the list of contenders.

The funding will come from Cumberland County's Industrial Facilities Authority because American Titanium will reprocess the metal and assist in recycling into other products.

The deal would also mean taxpayers, nor the County, would be on the hook in the event that American Titanium fails to ultimately pay back its debt.

"So there is no liability on that," added Commissioner Glenn Adams. "This is required by what is pursuant to the statute."

Meanwhile, the Foushee family, who live near the proposed site and have been there for decades, were unaware of the proposal until learning about it from ABC11.

"I know my mother didn't know about it," said Lena Foushee. "I think before they had talked about putting something (else) down here and they voted against it. We'd had some people talk to somebody and they took it away. They didn't do it."

For her family, they would rather not have a development disrupt the quiet they enjoy now.

"(Don't) like it at all," said Foushee. "The traffic and what it will do to the community."

A spokesperson for American Titanium Metals, LLC. could not be reached for comment.