Durham Fire Department first Black female battalion chief retires

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- She broke barriers in Durham, and now the city's first female African American battalion fire chief is retiring.

Durham Fire Department (DFD) Fire Chief Angelica Greene had her final shift at the department on Friday.

She started her position as the battalion chief in August 2020, and has been one of Durham's longest serving female firefighters.

Greene was presented a plaque from the DFD command staff in appreciation for her 27 years of service.

