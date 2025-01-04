Animate! Raleigh returns this weekend, includes top voice actors, panel discussions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Animate! Raleigh is back this weekend at the Raleigh Convention Center.

From Jan. 3 to 5, attendees can celebrate all things anime and animation, including voice actors, artists and more.

There will be panel discussions, autograph sessions, photo ops, meet and greets, and other events, including Animate! After Dark showcase and Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling.

"GalaxyCon has unleashed a gigantic fanbase in the Raleigh area, and we're really excited about that," Mike Broder, founder of GalaxyCon, said in a new release. "We've been holding events in Raleigh since 2017 and are proud of our impact on the local economy. GalaxyCon Raleigh generated more than $9.75 million in economic impact and Animate! Raleigh 2025 has an anticipated economic impact of $4 million."

Here's the guest lineup for Animate! Raleigh 2025:

John DiMaggio- Bender (Futurama), Jake (Adventure Time), Marcus Fenix (Gears of War)

Roger Craig Smith- Sonic (Sonic the Hedgehog), Chris Redfield (Resident Evil), Ezio Auditore da Firenze (Assassin's Creed)

Monica Rial- Tsuyu Asui (My Hero Academia), Bulma (Dragonball series), Tsubaki (Soul Eater)

Justin Briner- Izuku 'Deku' Midoriya (My Hero Academia), Shou Kusakabe (Fire Force), Daida (Ranking of Kings)

Colleen Clinkenbeard- Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece), Momo Yaoyoroza (My Hero Academia), Erza Scarlet (Fairy Tail)

Lauren Tom- Amy Wong/Inez Wong (Futurama), Jinx/Gizmo (Teen Titans), Minh Souphanousinphone (King of the Hill)

Phil LaMarr- Hermes Conrad (Futurama), Samurai Jack (Samurai Jack), Green Lantern (Justice League)

Erica Lindbeck- Futaba Sakura (Persona 5), Peppermint (Hi-Fi Rush), Daki (Demon Slayer)

Grey DeLisle- Azula (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Daphne Blake (Scooby-Doo!), Vicky (Fairly OddParents)

Greg Baldwin- Uncle Iroh (Avatar: The Last Airbender/The Legend of Korra), Aku (Samurai Jack), Tera Sinube (Star Wars: The Clone Wars)

Neil Ellice- John 'Soap' MacTavish (Call of Duty), Hunter D-90 (Loki)

Hellaverse Actors:

Erika Henningsen- Charlie Morningstar (Hazbin Hotel), Madeline Gleeson (Blue Bloods), Young Gloria (Girls5eva)

Amir Talai- Alastor/Tom Trench (Hazbin Hotel), Scott/Colby (American Dad), Joe (The Shrink Next Door)

Kimiko Glenn- Nifty (Hazbin Hotel), Brook Soso (Orange is the New Black), Peni Parker (Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse)

Blake Roman- Angel Dust/Egg Bois/Vox's Assistant (Hazbin Hotel), Peter Guerrero (Blue Bloods), Dean (Weiner Police)

Joel Perez- Valentino (Hazbin Hotel), Jordan (Boyband), Ensemble (In The Heights)

Bryce Pinkham- Stolas (Helluva Boss), Clayton McBurney III (Mercy Street), Newton Purcell (The Blacklist)

Sam Haft- Music (Hazbin Hotel), Music (Helluva Boss), multiple voices (Pokemon)

Daphne Rubin-Vega- Carmilla Carbine (Hazbin Hotel), Gloria Perez (Wild Things), Inez (Only Murders in the Building)

Lilli Cooper- Velvette (Hazbin Hotel), Sandy Cheeks (Spongebob Square Pants: The Broadway Musical), Doc (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock)