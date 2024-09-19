Former North Carolina Marine accused of child sex crimes facing up to life in prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former Marine stationed in North Carolina is facing life in prison after he was convicted of multiple counts of child sex crimes.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said a federal jury convicted 25-year-old Anthony Joseph Fritzinger on five counts of production of child pornography, four counts of online exploitation of a minor, one count of possession of child pornography including a victim younger than 12, and two counts of extortion.

According to the DOJ, court records and evidence presented during the trial showed that Fritzinger tried to extort an 18-year-old online into sending him nude photos by threatening to distribute them when she was a minor. The teen's parents then contacted local law enforcement, who gave the case to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). The NCIS then found Fritzinger's online activities stalking, soliciting, and extorting minors to obtain sexual images and videos of them.

"We cracked this case because one victim had the courage to come forward, which led other brave victims to share their stories. This case is a warning to predators and wake-up call for parents. Closely monitor your kids' social media accounts and talk to them about the dangers of strangers online who may pretend to be a friend," said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.

Investigators said Fritzinger, who was stationed at Cherry Point Air Station, used teen online "dating" websites such as Spotafriend and mylol.com to find and contact potential victims, and sometimes posed as a teenage girl. Fritzinger would then start an online relationship with the victims through social media, and encourage them to send him sexually explicit photos and videos.

"Anthony Fritzinger deserves to be held accountable for the predatory crimes he has committed against children, who are the most vulnerable members of our society. Such behavior has no place in our communities," said Special Agent in Charge Kelly Parrish of the NCIS Carolinas Field Office.

When sentenced, Fritzinger faces up to life in prison.