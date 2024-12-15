NABJ honors Anthony Wilson, former ABC11 reporter and weekend anchor

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A special recognition to one of our own.

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) honored former ABC11 weekend anchor Anthony Wilson.

People in Durham Saturday gathered to celebrate his work not in journalism but in the community. This includes the former mayor of the City of Durham, William 'Bill' Bell. He was first elected as mayor in 2001 and stepped down in 2017.

WATCH | ABC11 celebrates the remarkable career of Anthony Wilson

Anthony Wilson is calling it a career after more then 31 years at WTVD.

The way Wilson reported the city was fair and balanced, Bell said.

"He's a great reporter, very down-to-earth guy," he said. "He's going to be missed, no question about that."

In addition to the countless stories Anthony's covered as an anchor and reporter for WTVD, he mentored over a thousand journalists at North Carolina A &T and through NABJ.

He retired this year after working over 50 years in media. He spent 31 of those years with ABC11.

