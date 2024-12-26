3 shot, 1 stabbed at Phoenix airport in apparent family dispute on Christmas night: officials

There was a shooting in Arizona on Christmas. 3 were shot and 1 was stabbed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, officials said.

There was a shooting in Arizona on Christmas. 3 were shot and 1 was stabbed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, officials said.

There was a shooting in Arizona on Christmas. 3 were shot and 1 was stabbed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, officials said.

There was a shooting in Arizona on Christmas. 3 were shot and 1 was stabbed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, officials said.

PHOENIX -- Three people were shot and another person was stabbed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona during a family dispute in one of the terminals on Christmas night, police said.

The incident happened at a Terminal 4 restaurant, outside the security perimeter, where responding officers found three people with gunshot wounds about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Phoenix police Sgt. Mayra Reeson told reporters early Thursday.

Officers later detained a juvenile female and a man in the parking garage. The man had at least one stab wound, Phoenix police said.

"I believe this was a family dispute that escalated," Reeson said, adding that police believe all five people involved know each other.

The four victims were taken to a hospital. One woman who was shot is in critical condition, while two men with gunshot wounds and the stabbing victim are all stable, police said early Thursday.

Police had yet to interview those detained early Thursday, and no charges had been filed, according to Reeson. Weapons have been recovered, she added.

"We do not believe that there's any suspects out there," she said.

SEE ALSO: Prosecutors withdraw appeal of dismissed manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin

It's not clear whether the group planned to travel or was at the airport for another reason.

"This is scary," Reeson said. "It was Christmas evening. Everybody is trying to get home."

The gunfire forced the temporary closure of Terminal 4's security checkpoint, a Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport spokesperson told CNN in an email.

"The incident has been resolved and operations are returning to normal," the airport spokesperson said early Thursday.

Adding to the chaos, a man who heard misinformation about a possible active shooter at the airport arrived with a gun while police were investigating the earlier dispute. The man was detained after an altercation with police in the separate incident, according to Reeson.

Police said there are "no active threats at the airport" and no flights are affected as detectives work to piece together what led to the shooting.

"Everything was resumed fairly quickly," Reeson added, though all restaurants in the food court were closed during the incident.

The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.