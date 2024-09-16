Wayne County man charged with murder in death of 4-month-old in Mount Olive

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wayne County man has been charged with murder in the death of an infant, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Demarjai Za'Quan Stukes, 21, of the 100 block of Ranch Drive in Mount Olive, was arrested after an investigation into the death of the 4-month-old.

The investigation began April 4 when first responders got a notice about an unresponsive baby at the Medic 9 Station in Mount Olive.

The infant was taken to UNC Health Wayne and then transferred to ECU Health where the baby died two days later.

Following an autopsy, Wayne County detectives conducted interviews and reviewed a medical call involving the infant on March 21.

Based on their findings, investigators took Stukes into custody. He was being held at the Wayne County Detention Center under no bond.

The Mount Olive Police Department and Department of Adult Correction Probation and Parole Division assisted during the investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to report it to Crime Stoppers via phone or text at (919) 735-2255 or submit a tip online.