Construction begins for new Jewish center in Morrisville

There will be a noon groundbreaking ceremony Sunday for the 11,000-square-foot facility.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chabad of Cary is holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday for their new Jewish center in Morrisville.

The noon event marks the beginning of construction of the 11,000-square-foot facility, Bais Mendel Jewish Center. It will serve the Jewish community of Western Wake County and surrounding areas.

Mayor TJ Crawley will be present at the ceremony

"For years, we've accomplished so much in our small 1,500-square-foot storefront," Rabbi Yisroel Cotlar, co-director of Chabad of Cary, said. "It's incredible to imagine what will be possible in this spacious, state-of-the-art campus."

This additional space, according to a press release, will allow Chabad to expand its offerings and launch new programs. This includes after-school programs, track-out camps, and a teen lounge.

"Our Hebrew School began in our garage with just four students," Rabbi Cotlar said. "Today, we serve more than 100 children and teens."

The new $7-million campus will also feature a commercial kitchen for kosher dining and weekly kosher restaurant night.

According to a press release, the community is looking forward to the new phase in its growth.

Community member Herb Curkin shared: "I've called Chabad of Cary my spiritual home for over a decade. The rental locations have served us well, but I look forward to celebrating Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur in a place we can truly call our own."

The ceremony will be held at 220 Holdfort Court. Attendees can park nearby on Town Hall Drive.

