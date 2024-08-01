Best back-to-school deals on laptops, dorm decor and more

Back-to-school season is here and whether you or someone you know is shopping for a new laptop, headphones or laptop accessories, find the best deals for students below. From big brands like Apple to more affordable options from Macy's, something is available at every price point.

Best back-to-school sales and deals

Adidas: The brand's sales section has top-rated sneakers and activewear on sale right now.

Amazon: Amazon's back-to-school sale section has everything from backpacks to laptops available. Shop now.

Apple: Get up to a $150 gift card with your tech purchases, including iPads and Macbooks at Apple's education store.

Best Buy: This retailer has a big back-to-school deals section including discounts on laptops, tablets and small appliances, perfect for your dorm room.

Calpak: Get up to 50% off backpacks, suitcases, travel organizers and more for a limited time only.

Educational Insights: Get educational toys from under $10.

Gap: Gap's back-to-school shop has hoodies, sweatshirts and more up to 50% off.

Kohl's: Get backpacks, apparel, dorm decor and more on sale right now.

Macy's: Macy's back-to-school section is offering deals on backpacks, shoes, outfits and more. Check out the whole selection now.

Michael's: Get school supplies like notebooks and pens starting from just $1.99.

Nordstrom Rack: Shop up to 75% off on backpacks, clothing essentials and more at Nordstrom Rack.

Walmart: Walmart has everything you need from discounted tech to school supplies like notebooks and pens, all starting at just $10.

Wayfair: Back-to-school dorm essentials and decor are available at Wayfair with options starting at just $20.

