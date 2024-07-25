Best wedding guest dresses from Abercrombie, Amazon and more

Summer wedding season is in full swing, and during this time, many of us find ourselves scrounging around our closets for dresses we haven't worn yet. Don't worry, though, because regardless of the theme and sophistication of the weddings you'll be attending in these next few months, we've got you covered. Here are some of the best summer dresses to help you show up to your next wedding invite as fashionable as possible.

Best summer wedding guest dresses

Abercrombie Abercrombie plunge cowl back maxi dress $130 Shop Now

This top-rated Abercrombie dress is a great option for weddings. It's simple yet elegant, and the satin fabric brings a feeling of sophistication. It comes in six different colors, so you can choose what suits you best.

Windsor Windsor Sleek And Smooth Midi Dress $42.90 Shop now at Windsor

Windsor has a whole selection of wedding guest dresses but this one is top-rated and available in multiple colors. This slit dress has a fitted A-line silhouette and a cowl neckline which is perfect if you want to pair this dress with a statement necklace.

30% off Nordstrom Chelsea28 floral tiered maxi dress $69.64

$99.50 Shop Now

If you're headed to a beach or garden wedding, you'll fit right in with this tiered, floral dress. Currently, all of the reviews have given it a rating of five stars. The ruffles are super cute and can bring an effortless elegance to your look. Plus, you can get select colors on sale for 30% off.

Amazon Fensace floral sundress $33.99 Shop Now

Outdoor weddings are great, but the heat can sometimes mean that long dresses are impractical, so this Amazon's Choice knee-length dress is a great pick. They have a bunch of different pattern options too, so you can pick one depending on the theme of the wedding you're attending.

Petal and Pup Petal and Pup Chloe maxi dress $109.00 Shop Now

This dress is super cute, with a fashionable sleeveless design and ruffle trim. The side zip is also made with a hidden design, so it doesn't disrupt the pattern. It's one of Petal and Pup's bestsellers, and you can get it for 40% off for their summer sale.

Lulus Lulus black satin maxi dress $98.00 Shop Now

Black and white wedding dress codes are very popular this summer, so if you're looking for a dress to wear with that theme in mind, this Lulu's one is a great choice. The bow detail on the sleeve elevates the charm of this dress, and the satin pleats add a lot of visual texture.

Amazon STYLEWORD summer formal maxi dress $41.99 Shop Now

This high-neck maxi dress by StyleWord is great for a beach or outdoor wedding. It comes in both plain colors and patterns, so you can choose the design based on your preference. The high-neck detail keeps the dress looking formal, but still cute. With almost 10,000 five-star reviews, this dress is a budget-friendly, fashionable pick.

