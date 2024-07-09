Beyu Caffé announces closure of Boxyard RTP location, says it marks "next step for long-term future"

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular Triangle restaurant is closing another one of its locations.

Beyu Caffé shared on social media it is shutting down its Boxyard RTP location. This comes weeks after closing its downtown Durham restaurant.

On behalf of founder Dorian Bolden, the business said in part:

"We have thoroughly enjoyed connecting with our dedicated customers, the RTP community, and our fellow Boxyard RTP restaurant and retail neighbors. We are saddened to wind down our Boxyard RTP location, especially after recently closing our downtown Durham café. However, we know these deeply difficult decisions mark the best next step for the long-term future of Beyu Caffé as we restructure."

The final day for the Boxyard location in RTP is next Tuesday, July 16th.

The statement said their focus is now on improving the customer experience at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Duke University locations. They are also excited to grow relationships with Food Lion, the East Durham Co-Op, and other grocery partners.

On behalf of Bolden, the statement continued:

"This is all part of our ongoing commitment to serving our community with excellence and fostering meaningful connections. As I have often said, Beyu Caffé represents more than just a coffeehouse...Thank you, Boxyard RTP, for being a dear part of our legacy, and we look forward to serving the greater Triangle region in new ways."