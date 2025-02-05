Southern Farm Show begins with questions about bird flu impact

The state AG commissioner is expected to explain this, but also talk about other factors impacting farmers.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Southern Farm Show begins today at the North Carolina State Fair, where farmers and agricultural experts get together to workshop what's happening in our state.

A big question right now for folks is the impact the bird flu is having on our eggs and how the recovery in western NC is impacting our goods.

The three-day event is full of 400 exhibitors, agricultural meetings, workshops and training, and everything farmers need to prepare for the coming growing season.

Everything will run until Friday at 6:00 p.m. and tickets are available online.

