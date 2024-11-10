24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Local groups come together to celebrate culture in East Durham

Bianca Holman Image
ByBianca Holman WTVD logo
Sunday, November 10, 2024 5:04AM
Durham groups come together to celebrate culture
Durham groups come together to celebrate cultureFamilies celebrated East Durham's talent, history, and innovation.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham group Village of Wisdom held an event to highlight youth and adult artists, and musicians.

The Black Genius Neighborhood Showcase was a collaboration between Village of Wisdom and Bump the Triangle.

Families celebrated East Durham's talent, history, and innovation.

ALSO SEE: Casino resort Caesars Virginia to open in December

Attendees enjoyed food from local chefs, exhibits from local artists, and performances.

Organizers said the goal is to spread joy in East Durham and uplift the beauty in the community.

MORE EVENTS: Events to celebrate, honor Veterans Day across the Triangle and beyond

Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW