Local groups come together to celebrate culture in East Durham

Durham groups come together to celebrate culture

Durham groups come together to celebrate culture Families celebrated East Durham's talent, history, and innovation.

Durham groups come together to celebrate culture Families celebrated East Durham's talent, history, and innovation.

Durham groups come together to celebrate culture Families celebrated East Durham's talent, history, and innovation.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham group Village of Wisdom held an event to highlight youth and adult artists, and musicians.

The Black Genius Neighborhood Showcase was a collaboration between Village of Wisdom and Bump the Triangle.

Families celebrated East Durham's talent, history, and innovation.

ALSO SEE: Casino resort Caesars Virginia to open in December

Attendees enjoyed food from local chefs, exhibits from local artists, and performances.

Organizers said the goal is to spread joy in East Durham and uplift the beauty in the community.

MORE EVENTS: Events to celebrate, honor Veterans Day across the Triangle and beyond