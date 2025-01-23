Family of Lumberton woman fatally shot at Walmart speaks after second suspect's arrest

LUMBERTON, N.C. -- Friends and loved ones are speaking out after a second suspect was arrested in connection with a Lumberton woman's shooting death. After a weeks-long search, the SBI said authorities arrested Ezekiel Burden in Chicago on Monday.

"Whenever you get news like this, your whole world just stops..." said Kaylah Rutledge, Brandy Olson's sister.

Olson was shot to death late last month at a Walmart on Fayetteville Road.

Police said Burden and another suspect, Brian Campbell, were involved in a shooting inside the Walmart after running into two people they knew and had been in a dispute with. Olson, an innocent bystander, was the only one hit and died in the gunfire.

After the suspects ran from the scene, police arrested Campbell the following week, charging him with being an accessory after the fact to a felony. Then on Monday, the SBI said authorities arrested Burden at a Chicago Greyhound station. Burden is facing three charges including first-degree murder and discharging a firearm indoors to incite fear.

"It doesn't heal our heart but it does give us a little peace that they're both behind bars," Rutledge said. "Because they took an innocent life and have caused her family and her friends so much heartache."

ABC11 asked Lumberton police what led Burden to Chicago; they responded saying Burden has family throughout the country.

He was trying to board a bus out of state when he was arrested.