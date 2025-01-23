Man charged with murder in connection with Lumberton Walmart shooting arrested in Illinois, SBI says

Lumberton police have identified two suspects wanted in connection to the Friday shooting inside a Walmart that left a woman dead.

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a December shooting that left a Robeson County woman dead.

Ezekiel Burden was arrested at a Greyhound Bus Station in Chicago by the US Marshals after an informant gave his location, the State Bureau of Investigation said

The shooting happened Dec. 20 at the Walmart on Fayetteville Road. On Dec. 20, 2024, Lumberton police officers found Brandy Nicole Olson, 42, of Lumberton, with gunshot wounds at the Woodforest Bank, inside the Walmart.

Olson was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Two suspects were quickly identified: Burden, and Brian Campbell of Lumberton.

Campbell turned himself in at the Lumberton Police Department and was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.

Burden is being held in a Chicago jail pending extradition back to North Carolina.

