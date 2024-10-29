Substitute teacher charged with indecent liberties involving Fayetteville middle school student

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police detectives arrested a man accused of sex crimes when he worked as a substitute teacher at a middle school.

Brandon Cromartie, 31, was working at Nick Jeralds Middle School when the incidents allegedly occurred during the last school year.

Cromartie was charged with indecent liberties with a student.

"Evidence recently brought to light initiated the investigation," FPD said in a release.

Cromartie posted bond on a $25,000 secured bond and was released from the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at (910) 433-1851 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). If you have been, or are, a victim of sexual assault, victim advocates from the Phoenix Center work with detectives to ensure victims receive appropriate care and access to resources. The Phoenix Center can be reached at (910) 485-7273.

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

