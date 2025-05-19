Hurricanes and Panthers in 2025 NHL Eastern Conference Finals: Games schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new square is on the exterior of the Lenovo Center. The new tile went up Friday after the Carolina Hurricanes took care of business Thursday night, beating the Washington Capitals 3-1 to claim the round 2 series and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Their opponent in the ECF is familiar foe--the Florida Panthers. The two teams met in the finals in 2023, with the Panthers sweeping the Canes.

The Canes have the home ice advantage and the games start Tuesday night at the Lenovo Center. If Caniacs are still looking to buy any available tickets, they're only being sold online. Here's where to check.

Full Eastern Conference Schedule

Game 1 | Tuesday, May 20, 8 p.m. at the Lenovo Center

Game 2 | Thursday, May 22, 8 p.m. at the Lenovo Center

Game 3 | Saturday, May 24, 8 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena

Game 4 | Monday, May 26, 8 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena

Game 5: | Wednesday, May 28, 8 p.m. at the Lenovo Center

Game 6: | Friday, May 30, 8 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena

Game 7: | Sunday, June 1, 8 p.m. at the Lenovo Center

All games are on TNT, however, ABC11 will have game previews, highlights and post-game analysis throughout the series.

