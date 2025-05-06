10-mile section of Capital Boulevard is one step closer to becoming a toll road

The Raleigh City Council picked their preferred plan to start charging drivers to travel the busy road.

The Raleigh City Council picked their preferred plan to start charging drivers to travel the busy road.

The Raleigh City Council picked their preferred plan to start charging drivers to travel the busy road.

The Raleigh City Council picked their preferred plan to start charging drivers to travel the busy road.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Attention drivers! A 10-mile section of Capital Boulevard is now one step closer to becoming a tolled road.

The Raleigh City Council picked their preferred plan to start charging drivers to travel the busy road. Members picked the option that would potentially turn Capital into an all-tolled expressway that connects to the Triangle Expressway.

Philip Darity moved to North Carolina from California, where there were tolled roads and he used them often.

Darity doesn't love the idea of having to pay to hit certain thoroughfares, but says it helps.

"I think it has its pros and cons," he said. "It streamlines the traffic."

A regional transportation planning authority is spearheading the project.

The Proposed Toll Stretch

The US-1 corridor project would start on Capital north of I-540 and go up to NC-98 Business.

There would be three lanes of traffic, and the proposal also includes improvements on Capital between 540 and the Beltline.

Raleigh Council picks preferred plan for Capital Blvd tolled road proposal

If the project started next year in 2026, construction is estimated to cost $627 million, and if delayed until 2031, more than $1 billion.

Raleigh Transportation leader Kenneth Ritchie says the proposed design plans include an option for those who don't want to pay.

"There will be parallel counter-collector roads that will run that will not be tolled, for some of that more local access," said Ritchie.

The City says the authority will likely take action to move the project forward at its upcoming meeting May 21st.