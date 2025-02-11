5 suspects wanted in string of Cumberland County break-ins

The sheriff's office says several vehicles were vandalized and broken into.

The sheriff's office says several vehicles were vandalized and broken into.

The sheriff's office says several vehicles were vandalized and broken into.

The sheriff's office says several vehicles were vandalized and broken into.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is looking for at least five suspects in a string of car break-ins.

The sheriff's office says several vehicles were vandalized and broken into in Hope Mills and the Grays Creek area. More specifically in Elk Run, Braxton Village, Eastwood Village, and along Rufus Johnson Road.

People in these areas are encouraged to look at camera footage from February 9, 2025, between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.

If any relevant footage is available contact the Property Crimes Unit at (910) 677-5455.

The sheriff's office is looking for a red 2018 Hyundai Sonata that was reportedly stolen.

Officials are reminding people to lock their cars and report any suspicious activity at (910) 483-8477.