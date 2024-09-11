Raleigh police charge man with murder in August shooting on Carnage Drive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police said Wednesday that an arrest has been made in connection with an August homicide investigation.
Tywan Ali Williams, 43, was taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of firearm by felon.
The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 21 in the 1400 block of Carnage Drive.
Police said S.T. Vaughn was shot and killed.
Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options.
NOTE: Video is from a previous report.