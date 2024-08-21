Man shot and killed in southeast Raleigh on Carnage Drive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating a deadly shooting in the southeastern part of the city.

At 5:56 a.m., Raleigh police responded to a report of a person shot on Carnage Drive.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and say the case if an active death investigation.

The circumstances around the shooting have not been released by investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335.

