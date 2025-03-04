Backyard burning believed to have started Carolina forest fires

The investigation continues into what sparked the fires, the South Carolina Forestry Commission saying it's believed the fires ignited due to someone's backyard burning, not a prescribed burn. The air quality is a big concern as the fires continue to burn creating a lot of smoke.

Crews are working around the clock battling the hot spots on the ground and in the air. "With my house backing up to the conservation, if the winds shift and the flames come around, then we're going to be next on the chopping block to have to evacuate and it moves so fast that there's not a lot of time to plan," said Cindy Hayden.

Air quality and smoke alerts are also a concern for Hayden.

"It's horrible and that's actually why I stopped here on my way to work because I can't breathe. I'm congested and my chest is on fire. It's just really bad right now." Despite the heavy smoke and air quality alert, businesses are open and schools are in session.

"I'm not really happy about the Horry County School District's plan for us and then the kids, the school, because there are a lot of air quality issues, and the same thing applies as far as what the winds shifting. If there is some major event the fire department needs to not be hampered by people trying to get their kids out of school. They need to not be hampered by school buses trying to get in and out. I think it's a safety situation for everyone involved."

Bridgette Scholl's home was damaged by the wildfires over the weekend. She lives in the Walker Woods neighborhood. Flames shot high above over her home melting the siding, and her roof was also damaged. "Just devastating, but it's I mean, it's an inferno and they worked so hard to save my home that that's all I can focus on," Scholle adds.

Bill Oldfield says the thick smoke changes the time of day he walks his dog. "You definitely smell it. There's no doubt about that," he adds.

As the fires continue to burn, Oldfield says they don't stay out longer than needed so the firefighters can do their job. He says, "The firemen have done an unbelievable job, and it's just. I can't believe no structures got burnt, as close as it was it wasn't as bad as it was. They're just doing what they have to do. I just hope we make it until Wednesday, till it rains. Until it rains fire fighters continue to use different measures to saturate the ground to prevent a flare-up. Officials say it could take several days for 100% containment.

Despite an air quality and smoke alert everything is open, and Myrtle Beach is welcoming visitors.