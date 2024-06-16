Multiple events celebrate Juneteenth across the Triangle

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Juneteenth celebrations happened across the Triangle this weekend taking center stage from Fayetteville to Raleigh, and Cary.

Hundreds braved the summer heat to recognize Juneteenth. The day marks the end of slavery in the United States as news of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached Texas in 1865.

Tammy Evans has been celebrating it for years.

"It's a day of freedom yes almost like the Fourth of July so we wanted to celebrate our day of freedom that we found out that we were free," she said.

Evans was one of the vendors at the Juneteenth Celebration in downtown Cary. Juneteenth became an official national holiday in 2021 and has gained popularity since.

ALSO SEE: What's open, what's closed on Juneteenth 2024

Downtown Cary Park opened last year, and as a lot of people went to walk around or go the playground, some heard the music and stuck around for Juneteenth.

It's a sign that many hope this holiday will continue to grow, transcending race to provide important lessons for everyone.

"I think it is a part of our American story so I think it's important for us to celebrate as a community and be able to have events like this and make it more broadly known," said Michele Givens from Cary.

The official holiday for Juneteenth is June 19, but many of the celebrations are on the weekend.

Click here for a list of events happening across the Triangle and North Carolina.