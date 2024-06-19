Cary Police arrest 2 Fayetteville residents in connection with several commercial break-ins

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary Police said Wednesday that a man and woman have been arrested in connection with several commercial break-ins in Cary and surrounding areas.

Robert Nicholas Harris, 36, and Yoniara Montoya Locklear, 45, were taken into custody at their Fayetteville home. They are being brought back to Wake County.

The break-ins, which began in 2023, had caused "significant concern and disruption for local business owners," Cary Police said.

The suspects face charges for break-ins at six Cary establishments:

La Cocina at 100 Macgregor Pines Drive

Totopos at 1388 Kildaire Farm Road

Gonza at 525 New Waverly Place

Brothers of NY Pizza at 3450 Kildaire Farm Road

Cary Pub at 6454 Tryon Road

Frida's Patio Mexican Restaurant at 3470 Kildaire Farm Road

For these break-ins, Harris and Locklear were charged with several counts of felony breaking and entering, habitual breaking and entering, safecracking, and larceny after breaking and entering, among other charges.

Surveillance image of a break-in suspect. Cary Police Department

The break-ins remain under investigation and more charges in Cary are possible, police said. The suspects also face numerous charges in Raleigh, Apex, Wake Forest, and Morrisville.

Raleigh PD, Apex PD, Morrisville PD, and Wake Forest PD investigators assisted Cary with this case.

Anyone with additional information related to these break-ins is asked to please contact the Cary Police Department or Cary Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/1242 for anonymous reporting or call (919) 460-4636.

