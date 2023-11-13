Multiple local restaurants targeted in break-in spree in Cary and Raleigh

"For them to target small businesses like that, it's just not fair," a general manager at one of the restaurants said.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several Wake County restaurants are in clean up mode after they were broken into over the weekend.

According to Cary Police Department, four businesses were broken into overnight Sunday into Monday. Vic's Italian Restaurant in Downtown Raleigh was also hit.

"Mostly it was just a headache or something that was really frustrating for us more than it was something that hit us really financially hard," said Allison Cousins, general manager at the Cary location of Gonza Tacos y Tequila.

Cousins said the break in happened around 3 a.m. when someone threw a rock at the restaurant's front door.

She said that person bypassed the register, took a crowbar to the office door and got in there. The criminal was not able to get into the safe.

That person, who is suspected of carrying out all four incidents in Cary, left without taking anything.

Another of the break-ins happened at the Cary Pub off Tryon Road. In that case, the suspect was not able to get into the bar, but there is still a small crack in the door from the rock thrown at the business.

Cary Police Department said the suspect also struck at Totopos and Brothers of NY Pizza. In both cases, cash was taken from the register.

