Winston's Grille latest Raleigh business broken into: 'It just continues'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Winston's Grille is the latest target in what some owners say is a crime spree involving several other restaurants in the North Raleigh area.

"They come in with crowbars and bust out windows, and bust out doors, and just make a big inconvenience," Winston's Grille owner Wil O'Neal said.

The burglary at 6401 Falls of Neuse Road happened early Monday morning, according to Raleigh Police. Surveillance video shows a person covered up head to toe, breaking and entering the office where some cash was taken.

"They're not getting anything. There's nothing to be had. But yet, here we go," O'Neal said. "We got to fix it. And, you know, it's money out of everybody's pocket."

It's a familiar scene to several other owners in the area.

In August, Margaux's Restaurant and Northside Bistro were hit, following the Piper's Tavern and Salt and Lime Cabo Grill in July.

"It just continues," Salt & Lime Cabo Grill owner Ken Smith said. "We'd obviously like to see it come to an end."

Smith wonders if the crimes are related, but Raleigh Police is still investigating each case.

There have been 314 commercial burglaries reported in Raleigh as of May.

"We strongly advise all business owners to ensure that their doors and windows are properly secured and the surrounding area has adequate lighting. Installing security cameras can also aid law enforcement in the investigation process," Raleigh Police said.

