In most cases the thieves smashed right through the front doors.

More Raleigh businesses broken into overnight on New Bern Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating another rash of overnight business break-ins in Raleigh.

At least three businesses were broken into along New Bern Avenue.

This happened just days after Cary police started investigating a string of smash-and-grabs along Cary Parkway. At least four businesses were hit Sunday morning.

It comes two weeks after seven Raleigh businesses were broken into during the overnight hours.

