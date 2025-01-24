Missing Chapel Hill teen with Down syndrome found safe

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 14-year-old boy who went missing on Thursday afternoon in Chapel Hill has been found safe.

Police said Joshua Chung was reported missing just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Sage Road. Officers said Joshua was found safe in the area of South Elliott Road.

