WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman dies after getting hit by a car in Raleigh, police says

WTVD logo
Monday, August 26, 2024 1:57PM
Crash closes Glenwood Avenue lanes in Raleigh
It happened between Brownleigh Drive and Ebenezer Church Road.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman died Monday morning after getting hit by a car in Raleigh, according to police.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 8700 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Investigators said a man was driving a 2015 Honda Accord in the left lane eastbound. Chasity Dean, 38, was crossing Glenwood near Brownleigh Drive and was hit by the Honda. She was not walking in a marked crosswalk.

Dean died from her injuries.

No charges are filed at this time. The crash is under investigation.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The featured video is from a previous report.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW