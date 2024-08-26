Woman dies after getting hit by a car in Raleigh, police says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman died Monday morning after getting hit by a car in Raleigh, according to police.
It happened around 2 a.m. in the 8700 block of Glenwood Avenue.
Investigators said a man was driving a 2015 Honda Accord in the left lane eastbound. Chasity Dean, 38, was crossing Glenwood near Brownleigh Drive and was hit by the Honda. She was not walking in a marked crosswalk.
Dean died from her injuries.
No charges are filed at this time. The crash is under investigation.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The featured video is from a previous report.