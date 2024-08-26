Woman dies after getting hit by a car in Raleigh, police says

It happened between Brownleigh Drive and Ebenezer Church Road.

It happened between Brownleigh Drive and Ebenezer Church Road.

It happened between Brownleigh Drive and Ebenezer Church Road.

It happened between Brownleigh Drive and Ebenezer Church Road.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman died Monday morning after getting hit by a car in Raleigh, according to police.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 8700 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Investigators said a man was driving a 2015 Honda Accord in the left lane eastbound. Chasity Dean, 38, was crossing Glenwood near Brownleigh Drive and was hit by the Honda. She was not walking in a marked crosswalk.

Dean died from her injuries.

No charges are filed at this time. The crash is under investigation.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The featured video is from a previous report.