Child care workers rally once again for more funding in Raleigh

Child care providers, workers, parents and advocates called on legislators to extend a state compensation grant that helped child care centers stay afloat during the pandemic.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The state child care industry is just weeks away from losing critical funding and today hundreds of people will rally to urge state lawmakers to step in.

The funding allowed centers to pay their employees upwards of $4 extra an hour, offer benefits, and expand programming.

Advocates are asking to for an extension of the grant, a one-time allocation of $300 million.

NC Poor People's campaign say they have requested multiple meetings with leaders in the state house and senate but were unsuccessful.

Now they are coordinating a week-long phone blitz targeting House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate President Phil Berger with calls every three minutes demanding they take immediate action to avoid the looming cuts and closures.