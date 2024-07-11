Researchers at Duke University release new study on gun violence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke University's recent study on gun violence showed that not even restrictive gun laws are having a significant impact among gun deaths among children.

Since 2020, guns have ranked as the leading cause of death among people between the ages of one to 18.

The study identified 36 firearm laws including expansive background checks, mandatory waiting periods, safe storage provisions and laws that limit access for people at risk of harming themselves or others.

Surprisingly, there were no notable distinctions between states with and without firearm laws when it comes to firearm deaths among children.

There were also no significant reductions in suicide death rates in states with laws setting minimum ages for possession or purchase of firearms.