Children's Cancer Partners of the Carolinas hosts annual Holiday Spectacular Party in Durham

DUURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Children's Cancer Partners of the Carolinas hosted its annual Holiday Spectacular Party on Sunday in Durham.

The event was a chance to bring families of children battling cancer from both North and South Carolina together to celebrate the holidays.

About 450 children and their families attended the event which was held at the Sheraton Imperial in Durham.

"Being able to enjoy a day where they get to have a lovely lunch, crafts, maybe a special visit with Santa, magic show, face painting, you name it we try to create it for them," Executive Director of Children's Cancer Partners of the Carolinas Laura Allen said.

