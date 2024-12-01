Durham pop-up Christmas tree lots support farms in Helene-ravaged areas

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Western North Carolina is home to one of the largest suppliers of Christmas trees in the country. It's also the area hit hardest by Hurricane Helene. And as those communities continue to rebuild, they're also relying on support from the Triangle, as people pick out the perfect tree this holiday season.

While some might opt for a 3-hour trip to the western part of the state to pick a tree themselves, many pop-up lots are sourcing their fresh trees from the western part of the state to the Triangle.

At the lot at the 'Deck the Halls Christmas Tree Market' at 4915 Hillsborough Road (NC-751 & Hillsborough Rd.) off I-85 in west Durham, Tyler and Kortney Jacobs who work for a glass company have converted their lot into selling trees they sources from a farm in West Jefferson in Ashe County.

"We love having a real tree in our house, just the smell, and the nostalgia," said Heidi Wait. Wait and her family have been coming to the lot since it opened 4 years ago, but they say this year it was even more special knowing the tree they picked survived Helene and they could support those in the impact zone.

Tyler and Kortney say they picked up and transported the trees from Ashe County.

"The majority of the trees were not damaged but a lot of the neighbors lost their house," Tyler says.

For them, it's personal knowing what it's like to have to rebuild. Kortney's mom lost her home a few years ago to a tornado in Kentucky.

"I've seen firsthand how devastating it is to lose so much to a natural disaster and it just took me back to that moment," she says.

They say they've seen an uptick in customers specifically opting to buy a fresh tree for the first time this year to support western North Carolina.

"People wanting to come out and support us, and support them, it's just beautiful," she says.

The Jacobs' lot at Hwy 751 and Hillsborough Road will be open Sunday from Noon to 9 p.m. and during the week from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There are also many other tree lots in the Triangle sourcing their trees from Western North Carolina as well.

