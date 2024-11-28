Christmas tree industry in North Carolina impacted by Hurricane Helene destruction in WNC

Western North Carolina is home to one of the country's largest sources of Christmas trees in the country.

Western North Carolina is home to one of the country's largest sources of Christmas trees in the country.

Western North Carolina is home to one of the country's largest sources of Christmas trees in the country.

Western North Carolina is home to one of the country's largest sources of Christmas trees in the country.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Western North Carolina is home to one of the country's largest sources of Christmas trees in the country. It's why after Hurricane Helene, many are hoping to show their support for the local economy.

This year, more people are choosing the tradition of a fresh tree instead of a store-bought tree.

"A lot of people have said you know I haven't had a real tree in 10 years, 5 years whatever the case may be but they want to come out a buy a real tree just to support western North Carolina," says Blake Haley with Parker's Christmas Trees.

That support is crucial for the Christmas tree industry hit hard by Hurricane Helene.

When we're talking about Christmas trees, we're talking about a 6 or 7-year investment. Shawn Harding, NC Farm Bureau

Parker's sources trees from western North Carolina to their lot off Highway 98 in Wake Forest.

Other farms in WNC allow customers to visit and cut their own trees, which they're encouraging people to consider as well since a visit out west can also help their local economy.

At Twin Pines Nursery in Avery County, they were one of the lucky ones in terms of minimal damage from Helene.

SEE ALSO | White House Christmas tree will come from western North Carolina

Thankfully their crop was mostly okay, although for a while the roads were making transporting them a challenge.

"Some of the bridges and damage that I saw, I was not expecting, anything to be happening anytime soon, but, that just shows you the resiliency. Not just the mountains, community, but everybody from all some out mountain coming up and pitching a hand to help out," says Dustin Haigler.

And they'll need that support for years to come - Christmas trees require a lot more patience than other crops.

"When we're talking about Christmas trees, we're talking about a 6 or 7-year investment to get that tree to the size it needs to be, so if you lose trees or you lose a farm you have to think about do I want to do this cause I got to think 6 or 7 years out," says Shawn Harding with the NC Farm Bureau.