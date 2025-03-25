Raleigh leaders work to preserve history of LGBTQ community, recognizes significant sites in city

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh leaders are embarking on a special effort to document historic and significant LGBTQ sites around the city.

On Monday night, a consultant hired by the city presented a study of those places, as well as recommendations on the locations that should be given an historic designation.

Over 250 properties have been identified.

Willie Pilkington, a resident in Raleigh said we all have something to contribute.

"When you see a marker, and if it's a gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender reference point, then that's just one more 'ah ha'," he said. "This is who those people are. This what they actually did...and that's what those markers do."

City leaders said the effort is a step in preserving the stories and history of the LGBTQ community.

