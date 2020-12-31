domestic violence

LGBTQ North Carolinians eligible for domestic violence protections following court ruling

The annual Pride Parade always draws members of the LGBTQ community to Durham, but Saturday's crowd my be the largest ever.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A new Court of Appeals ruling would allow LGBTQ North Carolinians to get domestic violence protections under state law.

In fact, North Carolina was the last state in the country to deny domestic violence protections to those in same-sex relationships. The Thursday ruling named the current guidelines unconstitutional in a 2-1 decision.

The Court ruling stemmed from the M.E. v. T.J. case. M.E was a survivor of domestic violence who was denied a protective order because she was in a same-sex relationship.

In the opinion of the court, Democrat Chief Judge Linda McGee wrote, "By telling Plaintiff that her existence is not as valuable as that of individuals who engage in "opposite-sex" relationships, the State is not just needlessly endangering Plaintiff, it is expressing State-sanctioned animus toward her."

"I'm glad the court is expanding protections from domestic violence to all couples, but this type of discrimination shouldn't have happened in the first place," M.E. told the American Civil Liberties Union in a written statement. "I'm hopeful that moving forward, this ruling will help those who might find themselves in an already tough situation."

Democratic leaders including North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein and the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence -- who previously urged the court to find the ruling unconstitutional -- chimed in on the ruling:

"This decision is a win for equality and inclusion and for our fight against domestic violence in North Carolina. State laws should protect everyone equally, including our LGBTQ community, and this ruling makes that clear," said Cooper in a written statement.

"A big win for equality in NC! All people are equal no matter if you are straight or gay," said Stein in a written statement. "The court ruled that people in same-sex relationships have the same constitutional right to obtain protective orders in domestic violence situations as people in opposite-sex relationships, even if the statute says otherwise."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighnclgbtqgay rightscourt casedomestic violencelgbtnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Family of murdered Durham mom holds vigil to honor her memory
Non-profit looking for holiday donations to help domestic violence victims
Fort Bragg program helps domestic violence survivor find new lease on life
Domestic violence cases in Sandhills rise amid COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom, stepdad face new charges in murder of 7-year-old
LATEST: NC reports record COVID-19 hospitalizations
New video in case of teen wrongly accused of stealing phone
Sheriff warns against New Year's celebratory gunfire
Here's how vaccines will be rolled out in NC
See who's hosting 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC this year
McConnell says Congress has provided enough pandemic aid
Show More
Fired worker deliberately spoiled vaccine, health system says
CA doctor explains spread of new COVID-19 variant
Nash deputies seek vehicles of interest in suspicious death case
Happy New Year's Eve! World says 'goodbye' to 2020
Oatmeal Creme Pies now available in cereal form
More TOP STORIES News