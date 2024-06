City of Raleigh breaks ground on new city hall

The new building is called the East Civic Tower.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh is breaking ground on a brand new city hall called the East Civic Tower.

The new 370,000-square-foot downtown city hall will house offices and conference facilities for the city council and various municipal departments under one roof.

At 17 stories, the new East Civic Tower will add to Raleigh's growing skyline.

The new building will also feature council chambers, health center for staff, and an art gallery space.