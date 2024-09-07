Local law enforcement condemn Fraternal Order of Police's endorsement of Trump, supporting Harris

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- The Fraternal Order of Police recently announced the group has endorsed Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election. However, not all law enforcement supports the former President.

Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead is joining over 100 law enforcement officials nationwide in condemning FOP's endorsement. He said he is endorsing Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

In its endorsement announcement, FOP called Trump a partner and a leader, saying the organization stands with him.

During a Harris-Walz press call, Birkhead called out the group for supporting a convicted felon over a former prosecutor. He said she "understands the needs of the communities like mine, and has always had our back."

Trump recently spoke to hundreds of officers nationwide at a FOP meeting in Charlotte on Friday.

For nearly an hour, the former President spoke about his love for North Carolina and his hope to give law enforcement the power to keep communities safe. He said America's cities are under siege and vowed to change that if he becomes president again.

"We will restore public safety to our streets, we will bring back law and order to our nation," Trump said, "and we will give the heroes in blue the power to legally protect us and the respect that you deserve more than any other group of people."

