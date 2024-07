Clayton the latest to launch a downtown social district

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Triangle area is getting another social district.

The Town of Clayton will launch its social district this week.

It goes into effect at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The downtown social district runs along Main Street from Ellington to Smith streets and along First Street and Second Street.